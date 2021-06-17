Letter: Citizens cheer as dynamite takes down smokestacks

On a warm June morning, they gathered at the south shore of Grand Island. Several were on the bridge, others at Fisherman’s Landing or along the shore. They were turned to face the same direction as they waited, watched, wondered and remembered. They stared at three remaining smokestacks of the Tonawanda Coke operation that were about to be imploded.
Tonawanda Coke closed in 2018 after violations and convictions for breaking environmental laws, placing profits over people. The boom sounded and the dynamited smokestacks fell quickly to the ground, never to spew their toxic poisons into the air again.
The people on the opposite shore cheered in appreciation of the citizens who had fought against pollution and corporate corruption for over 16 years. The landscape looked better immediately.
Mary Herbst
Grand Island