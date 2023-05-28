The Supreme Court has unanimously overturned the conviction of Buffalo contractor Louis Ciminelli. Everyone who knows me knows that I’ve maintained from the beginning that Lou Ciminelli was innocent, that in fact no crime had been committed. I’m glad I had a chance to tell him so before he was imprisoned.

I took a marketing course while pursuing an MBA at the University at Buffalo. In the section dealing with marketing to public bodies we were taught to employ exactly the strategies Ciminelli’ s company employed to qualify for the Buffalo Billion Tesla plant project. Either our professors were teaching us how to be corrupt or we were being instructed in prudent and legal business practices.

Ciminelli’s construction company was awarded the Buffalo Billion building contract following a public process. The project was completed on time and in accordance with the specifications without cost overruns. The WBE (woman-owned businesses) and MBE (minority-owned businesses) requirements were met. Every single progress billing is public record. Not one penny of illegal money changed hands.

Ciminelli spent time in federal prison, lost the Buffalo-based business he had built for decades due to conviction that a unanimous Supreme Court has overturned. He was the victim of overzealous prosecution by a federal prosecutor who set out to get (former) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and when he couldn’t, he went after one of Cuomo’s supporters.

Jack Dumpert

Kenmore