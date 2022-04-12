 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Churchill column expertly explains stadium tax burden

This letter is in regard to Chris Churchill’s April 1 column from the Albany Times Union, “With Bills giveaway, Buffalo lost an opportunity and New York’s taxpayers got fleeced.” With precision and eloquence he delineated the enormous tax burden imposed by a fleecing cleverly timed to prevent intelligent public scrutiny. Erie Community College/South has long served a population that could benefit greatly from modern classroom space. The governor and the county executive should look seriously at some return on this supposed “investment” by continuing to support the futures of the students who go there to learn and then earn much more than 10 games a year could ever hope to provide this community.

Rosemary Tomani

Orchard Park

