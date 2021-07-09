Letter: Church’s exploration into change has occurred

I wish to comment on a June 28 article to Everybody’s Column regarding the writer’s feelings that the Catholic Church’s leadership is misguided. As a practicing Catholic, I believe the church has a responsibility to define and re-emphasize the tenets of the faith to its members. The writer and I do agree that in light of bishops enabling the decades-long destruction of souls by pedophile priests, and the policies of previous U.S. administrations that ran counter to Catholic tenets without similar comments, the current judgment by bishops to deny Communion to certain people appears hypocritical and political.

Where the writer and I disagree is his discouragement that the church “has not considered long overdue changes”, in particular permitting priests to marry. In fact, throughout the 1970’s, the church conducted many serious discussions regarding this issue. During that time, a delegation of ministers’ wives approached the Vatican and admonished them to think long and hard about this decision. These wives stated that because the priest’s flock would always come first, wives and children would feel like widows and orphans, and further, would experience financial hardships. Considering the church’s views on birth control, its serious financial difficulties especially at the parish and diocesan levels, and low priestly wages, how does the writer propose these families be financially supported. Who will help pay for their housing, daily necessities, medical and dental bills, their children’s education – through parishioners’ donations and social welfare programs?