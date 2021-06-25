Letter: Church must stop making obvious political decisions

Which situation is more appalling and hypocritical? The American Roman Catholic bishops voting to withhold communion from President Joe Biden for his pro-choice stance on reproductive issues or a Catholic agency’s refusal to allow same-sex couples to foster unwanted and abused children. This is wrong on so many levels. The juxtaposition of these two events is stunning.
The church has been notorious as a haven for pedophilic priests in a scandal that has gone on for centuries. And who did these pedophiles prey upon? Often their targets were neglected or abused and vulnerable children. Some were children unwittingly supplied by beleaguered folks who obeyed the church’s prohibition on any and all viable effective methods of contraception. So the babies came to folks who didn’t plan them, couldn’t afford them, and in many cases couldn’t supply an adequate level of physical and emotional care to them. Kids like this, psychologically vulnerable, are fodder for abuse.
Why is the church so obsessed with controlling the sexual lives of its adherents? And so bent on continuing its oppression of women? And any control women might exert over their reproductive lives?
And it’s notable that still there are no women priests.
The Roman Catholic Church is sadly but consequently losing members in droves.
I’m hanging by a thread as a member only because there is a local Catholic Church which is an island of Christian compassion in a sea of moralistic judgmentalism. Indeed the mission statement of this church says “All are welcome.” And the good folks there mean that.
A few years ago the former bishop of this diocese issued an order, read from the pulpit, warning church members that no matter what other positive policies a candidate for office might espouse, if the candidate advocated for reproductive rights, you as a Catholic must not vote for that person. Most folks wisely ignored that edict ensuring the election of some good candidates. Among them is our current president. I repeat as I said then. If the church is so obviously political, it’s time for the church to start paying taxes.
Lucia Leone Sleight LCSWR
Buffalo