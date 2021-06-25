Letter: Church must stop making obvious political decisions

Which situation is more appalling and hypocritical? The American Roman Catholic bishops voting to withhold communion from President Joe Biden for his pro-choice stance on reproductive issues or a Catholic agency’s refusal to allow same-sex couples to foster unwanted and abused children. This is wrong on so many levels. The juxtaposition of these two events is stunning.

The church has been notorious as a haven for pedophilic priests in a scandal that has gone on for centuries. And who did these pedophiles prey upon? Often their targets were neglected or abused and vulnerable children. Some were children unwittingly supplied by beleaguered folks who obeyed the church’s prohibition on any and all viable effective methods of contraception. So the babies came to folks who didn’t plan them, couldn’t afford them, and in many cases couldn’t supply an adequate level of physical and emotional care to them. Kids like this, psychologically vulnerable, are fodder for abuse.

Why is the church so obsessed with controlling the sexual lives of its adherents? And so bent on continuing its oppression of women? And any control women might exert over their reproductive lives?

And it’s notable that still there are no women priests.

The Roman Catholic Church is sadly but consequently losing members in droves.