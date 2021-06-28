Letter: Church leadership proves itself misguided

If Jesus Christ were to walk the Earth today, I believe he would be dismayed at the misguided leadership of so much of our church hierarchy. The latest graphic instance of this is the imperious, vindictive crusade by many American bishops to deny communion to politicians whom they don’t deem worthy of receiving the sacrament.

The only valid reason to deny communion to a person would be if there was clear knowledge of that person’s intention to desecrate the sacrament, e.g. by stomping on it or using it in a satanic ritual. But to deny communion to someone who willingly comes to the Lord’s table to break bread with their sisters and brothers in faith? Surely Jesus would never turn anyone away.

And frankly, these bishops have a lot of nerve adopting a “holier than thou” attitude in light of the disgusting sex abuse scandals which they have covered up for years, and are now using millions of dollars of the faithful’s donations to cover legal settlements for victims of abuse. As Jesus said, “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”