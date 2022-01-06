Letter: Christmas tree arson shows folly of New York bail reform

The nation continues to endure the carnage resulting from “progressive” criminal justice reform. Murders increased 30% nationwide , 17 cities (including Rochester) report highest-ever yearly homicide totals, and screens are filled with images of out-of-control group looting of stores in California. In New York, last month’s Christmas tree arson fire in midtown Manhattan stands now as a symbol of our states’ principal contribution to the madness: The Bail Reform Act of 2019. The man responsible for this life-threatening action was immediately released after initial court appearance because the law dictated so. In the ultimate ridiculous irony, he then reportedly watched from across the street as the tree was rebuilt and re-lit. Unbelievable. Imagine having legislators so clueless that they willingly surrender the ability to keep someone who commits such a dangerous offense in jail. Criminals can’t believe their luck of living in this state.

The time has come for an electoral accounting from those who foisted this law on us. State lawmakers who run for reelection must be asked if they voted for it and why. They must state if they will fix the mess they have created, including proposing or voting for its outright repeal. Unsatisfactory answers on this single issue are enough to deny them support. If the devastating nationwide crime picture is not enough, the picture of that burning tree should be the impetus for such an accounting. Enough from the politicians, activists and criminal justice “experts” on bail reform. It’s time to hear from the voters.