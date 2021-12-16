Letter: Christmas ‘gifting’ is best as a year-round tradition

Recently I witnessed a true meaning of Christmas. Family Promise, which helps move families that are homeless, lost its large van in an accident. Luanne Firestone, the executive director, put out a plea for one to replace it. Within a short while, Scott Bieler of West Herr acknowledged and donated a new van to the organization. Firestone called it a “Christmas Miracle.” I never met Bieler but I was so impressed with his sincerity as he shook hands with all the people nearby for the presentation. There are others like him. Russ Salvatore comes to mind. They have been very successful and shown great generosity to the less fortunate.