Letter: Chris Jacobs was not there for Buffalo

On Saturday, May 14, a white supremacist terrorist drove hundreds of miles to attack a black neighborhood in Buffalo. Ten of our neighbors are dead. Our entire community is in shock and mourning. The community that was attacked is now without the one source of fresh food in their neighborhood.

I have watched this amazing community step up in so many ways. From the entire Buffalo Bills team and coaching staff show up to volunteer to neighbors setting up pickup trucks with coolers to bring fresh food from 30 to 40 minutes away. I am so proud to call myself Western New Yorker. We are truly #BuffaloStrong and the city of good neighbors.

That being said I have to express my extreme disappointment (not surprised, however) that just four days after the terrorist attack, Western New York representative, Chris Jacobs, voted on party lines against the domestic terrorism prevention act.

I would ask him to provide the reasoning behind that vote but, put plainly, a no vote is indefensible. While his community is reeling, he voted against their protection from terrorism. With this vote, Chris Jacobs has proven that he does not embody the values of Western New York and is unfit to serve our community.

John Rieder

East Aurora