Letter: Chris Jacobs was not courageous

"Courage" is not the word to describe Representative Chris Jacobs. Representative Jacobs, who is thoroughly aligned with Donald Trump's agenda, is a 55-year-old man who has to be aware of the horrifying social costs that gun violence has wrought over his lifetime.

This means that since he entered public life as a member of the Buffalo School Board in 2004 he has denied a central reality in American life. Coming to grips with this now is not courageous - it is a pusillanimous appeal to a wronged community that he has been redistricted to.

I'm glad that he recognizes that his earlier position was wrong, I wish he'd renounce everything else he has ever stood for, and I hope he goes away and considers how he managed to get it all so terribly wrong. Frankly, he should be shunned, and using a word like "courage" to describe him is an affront to actual courageous people.

William Altreuter

Buffalo