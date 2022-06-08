Letter: Chris Jacobs showed real leadership

I want to thank Representative Chris Jacobs publicly for his announcement that he will support gun control measures in light of the Buffalo Tops massacre that rocked our community, leaving us asking what we can do to prevent repeated mass shootings. Mr. Jacobs named specific laws that could be changed and suggested others. I am deeply grateful and will stand behind him going forward.

Do you remember the Western New York Million Mom March rallies for sensible gun laws on Mother’s Day 2000? The rallies took place in Delaware Park, Buffalo and on the National Mall in Washington DC. A friend and I rode the bus to DC and still wear our ragged T-shirts from the day. One DC speaker moves my heart often. This mother told of her child being killed on a play date in another home where a loaded gun was in the children’s’ reach. They played, shot, killed, and died. Now twenty-two years later, I was very discouraged, until now.

Thank you, Mr. Jacobs for your leadership. Thanks to all who will join in actions to prevent shootings of innocent people in markets, schools, and communities.

Alison Hyde

East Aurora