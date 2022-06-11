Letter: Chris Jacobs is the kind of politician we need

I am glad to see Chris Jacobs stand up for what is right. I have been critical of Mr. Jacobs for blindly supporting the republican party. I am disappointed to see him step down, right after standing up for doing the right thing on gun control. We truly don't need to see any more needless mass shootings, especially racially motivated shootings.

We need people who will stand up for what is right and support their constituents, not just the loud minority. It appears that Mr. Jacobs was becoming the representative that we need. It just took a while and some horrific events for him to see the light.

The U.S. needs politicians who represent the people and not a party, especially a seditious party. I am a registered Republican, but I vote for the best person regardless of their affiliation.

Mike Kozlowski

Pendleton