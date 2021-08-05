Letter: Choosing Buffalo’s mayors should rest with the people

It seems that near-panic, or at least fear, has certain social forces in our city clutching their pearls this election season.

No sooner had India Walton won the Democratic primary for mayor, then Byron Brown labeled her a “radical socialist.” Brown’s red-baiting Walton is doubly shocking, both because it recalls the political terror of McCarthyism and also because the Republicans often call Democrats “radical socialists.” Red-baiting has been so instilled in American politics that when words such as “radical,” “socialist” or “radical socialist” are used the reflex is Pavlovian knee-jerk fear and loathing.

Speaking of fear, it seems that some in the Buffalo Common Council are quaking in their collective boots at the prospect that Walton may become mayor. So, they wish to do away with the office of mayor and appoint a city manager. This would have the consequence of de-democratizing the electoral process insofar as it involves voting for the executive branch of our city government. It would make political power ever more remote from the grasp of the people of Buffalo. This move might strengthen the Common Council president, but that’s not mentioned.