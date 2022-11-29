Letter: Choose better cartoons than Varvel’s Pelosi drawing

I am appalled at the the tasteless political cartoon by Gary Varvel of Creators Syndicate in the Nov. 21 edition of The Buffalo News. A mere few weeks after Paul Pelosi was viciously attacked with a hammer, The Buffalo News chooses to portray the Republican victory for control of the House of Representatives with a cartoon showing the present Speaker of the House, Mrs. Pelosi being crushed by a gavel which is very similar to a hammer. Contextualize this with Kevin McCarthy’s comment in August of 2021 where he joked about hitting her with the gavel when she hands it over. Political violence is no joke, and this cartoon is nauseating, not funny. Do better Buffalo News, and choose a better editorial cartoon next time.