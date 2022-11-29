 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Choose better cartoons than Varvel’s Pelosi drawing

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I am appalled at the the tasteless political cartoon by Gary Varvel of Creators Syndicate in the Nov. 21 edition of The Buffalo News. A mere few weeks after Paul Pelosi was viciously attacked with a hammer, The Buffalo News chooses to portray the Republican victory for control of the House of Representatives with a cartoon showing the present Speaker of the House, Mrs. Pelosi being crushed by a gavel which is very similar to a hammer. Contextualize this with Kevin McCarthy’s comment in August of 2021 where he joked about hitting her with the gavel when she hands it over. Political violence is no joke, and this cartoon is nauseating, not funny. Do better Buffalo News, and choose a better editorial cartoon next time.

Barbara Kuvshinoff

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News