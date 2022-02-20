 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: China and Russia make dubious allies
Letter: China and Russia make dubious allies

The Chinese premier stood with Vladimir Putin to denounce NATO.

I wonder if Putin realizes that if he invades Ukraine it weakens his country and may financially weaken the western powers.

Should Russia be in conflict with the U.S. and NATO, the only winner will be China. Is it possible that Putin’s mind has been damaged by their national beverage?

His quest for power will end badly if he believes Xi Jinping is his ally. If the invasion takes place, China may be the only winner.

Anthony Illos

Amherst

