Letter: Children as hunters offers a bad life lesson

So it seems the battle to allow 12-year-old children to join the big game hunting gang is still on. Once again we hear from hunters that it’s not about killing things, it’s about “family bonding” and the memories shared. Funny how millions of New Yorkers have been able to “bond” without lying in wait to ambush deer, shooting them and following their bloodtrails. Is bonding involved when the parents take memorable photos of their child grinning over the lifeless body of their victim or even have a glassy-eyed taxidermied head hung on the wall?

I’ve spent many years patrolling posted land during deer season helping friends keep trespassing hunters off their property. It was rare when we didn’t hear guns going off before and after legal hunting hours. I’ve seen hunters illegally shooting across the road or out of their vehicle. More than once I came upon hunters getting out of their trucks, readying to shoot deer bedded down in a posted apple orchard. So many times we couldn’t get law enforcement help because they were so busy with other calls at that time – so we weren’t alone with our dilemma. While I understand there are law abiding hunters, I have seen too many that aren’t. I wonder what kind of “mentors” many 12-year-old children will have. Adult hunters talk about “buck fever.” What then can we expect from an impulsive, wanting-to-please 12-year-old?