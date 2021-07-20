Letter: Child tax credit boost will likely be minimal

As Democrats touted the start July 15 of advance monthly payments of a tax credit for parents of children up to age 18, some advocates for taxpayers are concerned about issues of accessibility and confusion around the program intended to reduce child poverty.

Signs for help wanted appear everywhere and the biggest problem facing employers is the inability to attract workers who are being paid to stay home.

While the humanitarian side of me applauds the effort to protect children from poverty, the practical side says it is counterproductive to building a strong economy and could possibly lead to inflation.

One possible solution for bigger businesses is to provide a space for daycare so that working moms could take turns watching their children on the premises. Another solution is to give working moms tax credits for child care where small businesses cannot afford to provide this service. A third option is to provide school year round. While option three may not appeal to educational staff it does provide a means to an end bringing people back into the workforce.

In any event, the cause and effect of monthly payments overshadows efforts to bring the workforce back into the economy with zero chance on a return on this investment.

Charles Carter

Akron