Letter: Chicken-hearted politicians should stay on the sidelines

Recently the president was criticized for his actions after a rocket attack overseas. He was criticized for not acting quickly and when he reacted with air strikes, he was criticized again. This is what is called a no-win situation.

The scenario is sad. Many of these so-called patriots are what they accuse our president of: lifelong politicians. Yet they are quick to lodge accusations regarding the president’s military outcomes.

Again, many of these politicians in their 60s and 70s are so quick to chime in on military decisions from the White House. Remember, many generals give input on these decisions.

Now for the sad part. These naysayers are the same politicians who, for the most part, were no-shows back in the 1960s and 1970s when they had a chance to serve. Whether it was bone spurs or other fake physical ailments, these phonies hid and refused to serve.

As a teenager in Vietnam I proudly served my country as did millions of others. I walked the walk. I was there and I witnessed death and destruction. These phonies who criticize have no clue and no room to criticize on military decisions. They had their chance to be accountable and they disappeared.

So in the future when these military decisions are made, do all those who served a favor and go hide again.