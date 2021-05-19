Letter: Cheney would not tell a lie on behalf of the ex-president

Rep. Liz Cheney must lie when speaking as the leader of the Republican Party of Congress. Seems to be the status quo of the Republican Party of late.

Why in God’s name does this once great political party continue down this path of denial in regard to the results of a highly contested election? Shoulda, coulda, woulda whiners still insisting on recounts in several areas of our nation being led around by the biggest liar in presidential history. When will this nonsense end?