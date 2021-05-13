Letter: Cheney should get credit for utter political bravery

Liz Cheney deserves credit for putting her career on the line in breaking with her party over the support of former President Trump. If only she and her GOP colleagues had seen any of this coming.

If, for instance, the former president had threatened to not abide by the results of the 2016 election if he didn’t win. Or if he had threatened to do the same for 2020.

Or if, for instance, we had all been witness to a Trump shakedown of a US ally, all in the interest of damaging his political opponent. What if that had led to his impeachment? Imagine.

Or if he had shown repeated fondness for the most despicable of autocrats around the world, all the while thumbing his nose at our democratic allies. Perhaps that would have tipped us off.

Or if he had put neo-Nazi skinheads on the same moral plane as anti-fascists, after the two groups had violently clashed following the death of an American citizen who was peacefully protesting. Maybe that would have alerted us all to the danger he posed.

Or maybe if he had made repeated utterances about locking up his political opponents, frequently whipping his thousands of rallygoers up into a frenzy.