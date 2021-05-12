Letter: Cheney is staying true to democracy and the nation

It is sad, distressing and ultimately dangerous to see the new level the Republican Party has sunk to. In a some fanatical illogical effort to continue to curry the favor of an impeached, egotistical, megalomaniac they are willing to cannibalize anyone who disagrees with their paranoid worldview even their own. Their most recent victim is none other than Liz Cheney, the number three Republican leader in the house. Her crime being that she dared to speak the truth about the ridiculous and false claims that the past presidential election was somehow stolen and delivered into the hands of Joe Biden. She would not walk in lock step with those who would rather sacrifice democracy to placate the ego of a demagogue.
Her comments were succinct when referring to this renegade faction in trying to overturn a legitimate election by saying openly “they are turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system” and speaks to the incredible low the Republican Party has sunk to.
Just recently another party leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had it clear his efforts will focus 100% on blocking any attempts by President Biden to move his agenda forward no matter the issue. This obstructionism is not due to deep felt philosophical differences but rather purely political. He is playing to the Donald Trump faction of whatever is left of the Republican Party and betraying the nation. What a sad commentary on the party of Lincoln, which has turned into a threat to the very foundations of our democracy. No matter what side of the political aisle we owe Cheney a debt of gratitude for having the courage of her convictions and attempting to defend what is right and just about our democratic system without regard to the personal political damage those convictions will cause her.