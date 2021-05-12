Letter: Cheney is staying true to democracy and the nation

It is sad, distressing and ultimately dangerous to see the new level the Republican Party has sunk to. In a some fanatical illogical effort to continue to curry the favor of an impeached, egotistical, megalomaniac they are willing to cannibalize anyone who disagrees with their paranoid worldview even their own. Their most recent victim is none other than Liz Cheney, the number three Republican leader in the house. Her crime being that she dared to speak the truth about the ridiculous and false claims that the past presidential election was somehow stolen and delivered into the hands of Joe Biden. She would not walk in lock step with those who would rather sacrifice democracy to placate the ego of a demagogue.

Her comments were succinct when referring to this renegade faction in trying to overturn a legitimate election by saying openly “they are turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system” and speaks to the incredible low the Republican Party has sunk to.