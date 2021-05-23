Letter: Cheney deserves credit for standing up to Trump

A cult of personality arises when a country’s regime – or an individual – uses techniques of mass media, propaganda and organized demonstrations and rallies to create an idealized image of a leader, often through obedience, flattery and praise. It is repeatedly seen in totalitarian and authoritarian countries.

Liz Cheney was recently ousted from her leadership role in the Senate for not perpetuating the lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent and stolen from Donald Trump and, she has spoken critically of Trump’s hijacking of the GOP.

The vast majority of her invertebrate Republican colleagues remained silent and clandestine as they expelled her from her leadership role. Cheney is one of the staunchest conservatives in the Republican caucus, and for the unforgivable offense of overtly contradicting the “big lie,” that Trump is still proliferating, she was punished by her colleagues at Trump’s behest.

The decision by Republican leadership to chastise her sent a clear warning throughout the caucus that truth, facts and reality will not be tolerated within the deteriorating party of Trump loyalists and insurrectionists, and any member audacious enough to speak truth to power, will suffer consequences.