Letter: Cheektowaga should consider setting councilmanic districts

Cheektowaga is geographically and demographically a massive town. On the east side of town, Depew, Bellevue and South Cheektowaga are proud of their neighborhood identities. Likewise, the west side of Cheektowaga boasts Sloan, Pine Hill, Cleveland Hill and Doyle; and the hamlet of Forks boasts a large area in Cheektowaga proper.

The Cheektowaga Town Council consists of six at-large members (elected by the whole town) and the Town Supervisor.

Buffalo’s councilmanic districts are broken into wards. A councilmember from South Buffalo is elected to represent only South Buffalo, a Lovejoy councilmember represents the Lovejoy residents, etc. This system best serves the taxpayers Buffalo. South Buffalonians have the choice to elect their neighbor – and aren’t forced to deal with someone from North Buffalo, who may not know their neighborhood’s needs.

Cheektowagans should consider adopting this same system in Cheektowaga. Perhaps a Forks District can elect a councilmember from Forks; or a Sloan District can elect a councilmember from Sloan. Should a councilmember from Depew be expected to drive 15 minutes across town to attempt to address the concerns of someone living in Cleveland Hill? They may not know the specifics or history of the problem being discussed.

Under the current town council system, yes, they’re expected to.

If you live in the Doyle Fire Department jurisdiction, odds are that South Line wouldn’t be the first department to respond. Doyle would be. This is how your councilmembers should be viewed.

A locally-elected councilmember should be your voice on your town council.

Matt Poole

West Seneca