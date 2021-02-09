Letter: Cheektowaga man does not ‘inspire billions’ by rioting

Local Cheektowaga dweller and right-wing actor, Peter Harding, remarked in The Buffalo News that the failed coup he engaged in on Jan. 6, “inspired billions.” Like his savior, Donald Trump, the question remains just which billions of people they indeed inspired. From where I stand, he’s the one who was arrested, and his savior has been impeached for an unprecedented second time making him by far the winningest president for the number of impeachments in the history of this Republic. Twice as many times as his nearest two competitors.

Me thinks the “inspired billions,” unfortunately for them both, were instead inspired to un-elect the savior, arrest him, elect two Democrats to be Senators in Georgia, and then impeach said savior. All of this after electing a clear-thinking unifier willing to address the deadly pandemic, record unemployment, and tawdry partisanship that, in part, was allowed to fester during Trump’s dreary tenure.