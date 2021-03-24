Letter: Cheektowaga highway employees should be considered ‘essential’

As the Cheektowaga highway superintendent, one of my top priorities is to ensure the health and safety of all highway employees, having said that it is my opinion that all highway employees qualify to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as they are essential employees.

I received a communication advising that our town’s highway employees are deemed as non-essential employees. It is unclear to me as to how the highway workers are considered non-essential employees. So in other words, if our employees are in fact non-essential it would only make sense that their jobs such as plowing and salting roads along with road repairs, sidewalk and bridges being cleared of snow to ensure the safety of our residents are all non-essential jobs.

In addition, our town mechanics who service/repair the town vehicles and other equipment necessary to maintain our streets, once again for the safety of our residents; apparently, they are also non-essential.

However, Uber drivers, taxis, inmates and individuals who reside in specific ZIP codes, which many of them have no desire to get vaccination, they are all essential?

All municipalities, state, county and Thruway employees’ have been categorized as non-essential employees.