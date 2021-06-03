 Skip to main content
Letter: Cheektowaga Central should give ground on bus company issue
I just read the article about Cheektowaga Central School District holding a bus company’s feet to the fire. Provided the company can prove their inevitable loss due to their inability to hire employees at reasonable rates (government unintendedly created this scenario), and their willingness to allow the district to seek other options, the district is playing hardball, thus crippling a private company in these trying times.

It appears there was no malice on the part of the bus company, yet the district wants to screw them into the ground. At what gain?! That is such poor ethics and the reason why people just hate everyone all the time. My goodness. Whatever happened to working together?

Mike Duggan

Buffalo

