Letter: Chauvin verdict proves justice finally prevails

Sadly, there are too many times in the American judicial system when we don’t get it right and justice does not prevail. This time however, we surely got it right.

It is a shame that we had to hold our breath and pray that earthly justice (if there is such a thing) was achieved when we all watched with horror the obvious murder of George Floyd. I find it amazing that many people who saw the exact same video could somehow come to a different conclusion as to whether or not Derek Chauvin was even guilty of a crime.

I can’t help but think of Jesus’s quote from The Sermon on the Mount when he said, “Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness for they will be satisfied.”

Rick Iorfida

Wheatfield