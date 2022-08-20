Letter: Chautauqua Institution must explain Rushdie visit

The News editorial on the Salman Rushdie attack at the Chautauqua Institution was disappointing. It seemed to give the institution and its security partners (the FBI, New York State Police, and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office) just a mild reprimand for their collective failure to protect this great writer and champion of free speech and thought.

Yes, Salman Rushdie is still alive. But look what was done to him. He was stabbed repeatedly, in the neck, hand, abdomen, thigh and eye which he may lose. And who saved him? People in the audience. Where was his security detail? Proximity of law enforcement to Rushdie was essential for protecting him.

It is a shame that the Chautauqua Institution refused to promptly release the “security plan” that was devised for Rushdie’s visit. The institution would be better served by speaking openly about what went wrong.

None of the above is intended to excuse the responsibility of the perpetrator. He and extremist religious leaders in Iran who called for Rushdie’s assassination bear ultimate responsibility. But when you invite someone like Rushdie to speak, you must protect him. When you fail, all parties should come clean.

Walter Simpson

Amherst