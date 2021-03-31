Letter: Charters up for renewal educate underserved students

I am the leader of Enterprise Charter School and wanted to set the record straight about the performance of both my school and Westminster Community Charter School, both of which are up for renewal this week.

In the Buffalo Board of Education’s hearing regarding our schools’ renewals, the board emphasized that both schools underperform, according to prior years’ state test results, when compared to the Buffalo district average.

However, the comparison of our schools’ performance to the district average seems to purposefully ignore the communities that our schools serve, namely that 94% of students at Enterprise and 95% of students at Westminster are economically disadvantaged. This is compared to 77% of the Buffalo district overall.

In fact, only one school in Buffalo serves a higher proportion of economically disadvantaged students than our schools do – and it is another charter school.