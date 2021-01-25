Letter: Charges against Reed are baseless, unfair

A recent reader submission accused Congressman Tom Reed of not accepting the results of the election and of not dispelling baseless conspiracy theories. The accusation by the writer is completely false and not true.

Reed has gone on the record countless times to refute unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, stating that, “sixty judicial proceedings investigated these issues and not one found substance to the fraud claim.” He told The Hill it was clear to him there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the result of the election.

I myself participated in a constituent tele-town hall where Reed spoke with constituents about the need to reject unfounded theories of widespread fraud. Reed was one of the first Republican members of Congress to congratulate President Biden after the election. He attended Biden’s inauguration and has pledged to work with the new president on bipartisan solutions.