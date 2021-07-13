Letter: Charges against Msgr. Kelly have been unfairly publicized

The Buffalo News published an article on Monsignor James Kelly, a target of abuse allegations.

Those of us who know Father Kelly know also that he is incapable of any unseemly behavior. I personally am certain these allegations are fraudulent.

The Child Victims Act (CVA) has created its own kind of injustice. How is it that the accusers, “unnamed plaintiffs,” can’t be named publicly? The priest’s name is printed and his reputation is now smeared. Your readers can’t unsee that. The act of publishing the accusation does the damage. If the accused, and the public, are not allowed to know who the accusers are, as guaranteed by the 6th Amendment, then the whole CVA is unconstitutional. Or don’t publish the name of the accused.

The CVA has turned into a scam for lawyers and for troubled individuals. The majority of claims are legitimate but it has been proved beyond a doubt with the Bissonnette case that it is infested with fraudulent claims.

The news media should leave these stories alone. When Kelly is cleared, and he will be, the follow-up will be insufficient to repair the damage to his reputation.

Larry Brooks

Buffalo