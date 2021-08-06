Letter: Chargebacks point to particular issue Giambra once tried to solve

Interesting few weeks in the local news about Erie Community College. First, we get informed that three campuses are maybe, what, one (or two) too many. Geez, who knew? Erie County residents, according to the Erie County Comptroller, paid a whopping $7.7 million in 2020 for Erie County-based students to attend community college in other than their home counties. It’s called chargeback. Without going into all the depressing details about how it works and the fact that county taxpayers are, in effect, paying twice for students’ education, three important items come to mind. First, former County Executive Joel Giambra pointed out way back when that three community colleges were too many to afford. Yep, as recent articles in The Buffalo news have pointed out.