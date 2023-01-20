Letter: Changing to electric will not work for WNY

I am so sick of the renewable energy people telling me how great my future will be. Don’t they realize they live in Western New York and not New York City? If my power goes out, my gas stove will still heat my food, my gas fireplace will give some heat, and my natural gas generator will run and provide electricity to some, or all of my house.

My gasoline snowblower will run for hours at a time on very little fuel, and my gasoline generator will do the same. Electric alternative energy provides me with none of the above.

An electric snowblower gives me 20 minutes of power per battery and will not handle a heavy snow fall. If I don’t have power, how do I recharge the batteries?

How do I charge my electric items with no electricity? My gasoline can once I fill it up, will take miles to use up. Plus once I find a gas station, take five minutes for a fill up; not eight or more hours to charge.

People buy gas appliances because they are cheaper to operate. Google an electric hot water tank, and you will find your cost to operate will be three to four times higher. Electric has always been more expensive.

Any Western New York politician that wants to go all electric does not deserve our support and should be removed from office.

I have no problem with new homes and businesses going totally electric, but to pick a year and force me to change everything is no way to accomplish this.

It will cost me $30,000 to $40,000 to convert my house to new regulations. We need to sit back and do a lot more research on this matter.

To all the people who want to cram this down our throats, put a windmill on your car roof and solar panes on your trunk, then go to New York City to live. They seem to make all the laws for the rest of the state anyways.

And no, I have nothing to do with National Fuel.

John Dieter

West Seneca