Once upon a time, the mere whiff of scandal would be enough to put the kibosh on a person's political aspirations (Google Gary Hart.) That was then, and this is now.

At this writing, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 is Donald Trump. He has been impeached twice, is a convicted sex abuser, found liable for sex abuse, has been indicted in the past and possibly again in the future. Despite that, the more indictments he receives, the more popular he is with his base. It seems like they consider an indictment as some weird badge of honor which proves to them that the "deep state" is after their guy.

In Congress, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who fictionalized his resume, is being investigated by the House Ethics committee. His response was to announce he is running for reelection and has recently compared himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Former Clarence congressman and inmate at the Pensacola Federal Prison camp, Chris Collins, has announced the possibility of another congressional run, this time from Florida. Mr. Collins, who gave new meaning to the term "pardon me" has stated that "...there's a lot I could still do in Congress..." which in itself should raise a caution flag.

On the Democratic side, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to parlay his famous name into a run for president. He has morphed from an environmental crusader to a purveyor of unproven conspiracy theories regarding vaccines, race. and the C.I.A. Critics have accused him of being racist and antisemitic which he denies but his views no doubt make the far right giddy.

"...Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right..." defines our current political climate perfectly.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga