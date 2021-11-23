Letter: Changes due to Covid-19 put a pall on theater outings

Attending a live theater performance this year has its challenges. As season subscribers to Shea’s Broadway Series for decades, my companions and I were prepared for the Covid-19 protocols. Showing proof of vaccination and photo ID that matches that proof, being wanded for metal detection, and wearing a mask are all measures to keep us safe. The change to electronic ticketing requires getting my iPhone out, after putting away the previous documents, and then showing the contents of my purse. It’s a slow process and will only become more difficult when inclement weather becomes a hindrance. All these requirements necessitated us to leave ample time to accomplish these tasks, so we agreed, this year, to leave for the theater an hour ahead of time.

One part of the experience that further dampens my enthusiasm for attending the Sunday matinee is the incomprehensible decision on the part of the Shea’s management to move the performance time up an hour. This results in our leaving for an enjoyable afternoon at noon.