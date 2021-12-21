Letter: Change the world of politics, and you could change the world

Imagine if politicians got rewarded monetarily for the positive social and economic impact of their legislation? We are a capitalist nation so why not use the personal financial ambitions of our elected officials for the broader benefit of all?

Politicians would be prohibited from taking any money for campaigns except those provided by taxpayers, based on their ideas (fully fleshed out in detail as to how their proposals would benefit the country, all prior to the election).

Legislation could be “scored” by independent agencies that would be familiar with the potential ramifications of the outcomes of these legislations, and those in Congress that vote it into law, would get a piece of the action. The results would be monitored for effectiveness.

Imagine if they find a billion in slush in the military or any other program and a portion of the savings were commissioned to our representatives? Or, maybe an increase in spending for a social program takes millions off the poverty rolls and frees them to pursue better jobs and a better life. These things are absolutely quantitative.