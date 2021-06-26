Letter: Change the system benefiting wealthy

Growing up, the “Golden Rule” was cited again and again in school and at home and I have earnestly tried to live by it but as I grew older another version became dominant in my understanding, to wit: “The one with the gold makes the rules.” Sadly, I recognize it as the operating principle in our political and business world.

Let me be very clear. I do not dislike rich people. In fact, I admire anyone with fierce ambition who ventures into shark-infested waters to win the day. They have the chutzpah to make their way to the pinnacle of financial success.

I part ways with them however when it comes to how they spend that money. They deserve “the good life” but over and above that they owe society a share of their success. I know my critics can cite the fact that the wealthy give money to various charities. That is wonderful and people do benefit. It is the other use of their vast sums of money with which I am at odds.

I’m speaking of the many billionaires, the American version of the oligarch, who control the wheels of a country. Who runs this country? I suspect the answer in most cases would be “the politicians whom we send to Washington.” Wrong!