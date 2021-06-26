Letter: Change the system benefiting wealthy

Growing up, the “Golden Rule” was cited again and again in school and at home and I have earnestly tried to live by it but as I grew older another version became dominant in my understanding, to wit: “The one with the gold makes the rules.” Sadly, I recognize it as the operating principle in our political and business world.
Let me be very clear. I do not dislike rich people. In fact, I admire anyone with fierce ambition who ventures into shark-infested waters to win the day. They have the chutzpah to make their way to the pinnacle of financial success.
I part ways with them however when it comes to how they spend that money. They deserve “the good life” but over and above that they owe society a share of their success. I know my critics can cite the fact that the wealthy give money to various charities. That is wonderful and people do benefit. It is the other use of their vast sums of money with which I am at odds.
I’m speaking of the many billionaires, the American version of the oligarch, who control the wheels of a country. Who runs this country? I suspect the answer in most cases would be “the politicians whom we send to Washington.” Wrong!
The puppet-masters contribute staggering amounts of money to our representatives for their campaigns and in the fashion of “quid pro quo,” they expect something in return; of course. They foster legislation which helps them to become richer no matter the effect on the little people. On occasion, they even get to write the legislation. To make the “cheese more binding” the moguls have platoons of lawyers to ensure that they pay zero in income tax.
These politicians’ first priority is not to represent the people; it’s to stay in office. They are scared to death of being forced out. After all, their swag bag contains a salary of $174,000, a private parking spot at Washington airports, free haircuts and manicures. When they retire their pensions can be as much as 80% of their salary. That’s the incentive for playing “down and dirty.”
Can you see why they will do almost anything to remain in office? And we keep sending the turkeys back again and again; the joke is on us. Isn’t it about time we changed the status quo?
Joseph Spina
Amherst