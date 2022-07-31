 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Change the political system for the sake of this nation’s trust

Reid J. Epstein wrote an article for the New York Times titled “Losing Faith in Government, Many Americans Say It’s Time to Change the System.” Truer words are never spoken.

Politicians must wake up and smell coffee because most Americans, myself included, feel they have milked the political cow until they are “perk” drunk while the taxpayer and small businesses struggle to keep their heads above water. Combine that with gridlock and so many ways to block legislation, the only thing worse is Joe Manchin, who pretends to be a Democrat but obviously is a pawn for big business.

The most important change that politicians want no part of is term limits. A six-year, one and done solution would remove this neverending request for donations. It would also focus on what the candidate did with her six-year term. We must have younger people run our government. These status quo old timers are dinosaurs dragging the whole system under water, at a time when climate change should be the main focus and top priority.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo

