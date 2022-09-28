Letter: Change the color of the ball, and watch baseball come to life

As a lifelong lover of baseball, I have followed the various discussions in the media as to how the game might be revitalized. Though I heartily agree with Ted Williams’ sage advice, “If you don’t think too good, don’t think too much,” I am still going to offer a revitalization suggestion, which is to color the baseball bright orange, so the hitters can see it better. I know that this solution has probably been offered before, and angrily rejected by pitchers and other such malcontents, but the time has come for it.
Pitching now dominates the game and puts us to sleep. Baseball needs hitting and running, and great defensive plays to excite the viewer, and to survive.
Ansel Wolf
