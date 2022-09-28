Letter: Change the color of the ball, and watch baseball come to life

As a lifelong lover of baseball, I have followed the various discussions in the media as to how the game might be revitalized. Though I heartily agree with Ted Williams’ sage advice, “If you don’t think too good, don’t think too much,” I am still going to offer a revitalization suggestion, which is to color the baseball bright orange, so the hitters can see it better. I know that this solution has probably been offered before, and angrily rejected by pitchers and other such malcontents, but the time has come for it.