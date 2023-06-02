The Supreme Court has lurched far to the right of the American public. It is the most conservative high court in a century. Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis each promise to further pack the court with hard right conservatives, to enthusiastic support from their partisans.

Since Lyndon Johnson, Republicans have held the presidency for 32 years, during which they appointed 16 Supreme Court Justices. Democrats have held the presidency for 22 years, but have had the opportunity to appoint only five. Trump alone appointed three justices (including one stolen by Senate Republicans from Obama).

The Supreme Court should not be a bastion of partisanship. America needs a fairer process.

I propose a solution: “15 for 15.” Fifteen justices, with 15-year rolling terms.

Expand the court to 15 justices, adding one justice per year for six years (bringing the number from nine to 15). SCOTUS has not always had nine justices. During America’s first hundred years, the court’s size often changed.

Make each term 15 years. Every year one justice retires, every year one justice is appointed. If a justice leaves before the term ends, the replacement fills only the remaining time.

There is no fairness to Trump appointing three Supreme Court justices in only four years while Jimmy Carter appointed zero and Obama appointed only two in eight years.

Let every president appoint one justice per year. Then it’s his or her successor’s turn.

Stop pretending that the SCOTUS is not a political body. Make the process predictable and fair.

Robert Biniszkiewicz

Buffalo