Letter: Change school speed zones to opening, closing bells

In response, to school cameras being useful, I beg to differ. I have had six tickets for going 25 mph instead of 24 mph, I, of course, now slow down, even on weekends. I also, however, received tickets when the camera malfunctioned, and it was 6 a.m., and one for 5:30 p.m.

I feel the cameras should be on when the school is taking in students and students are being dismissed in afternoon. What is the use of cameras when the students are in school safe and sound? Turn them off at 9 a.m., restart them at 3 p.m. for an hour. The majority of tickets are most likely given to those who speed when they do not know the area. My tickets were when I was driving outside my neighborhood and had no idea where the small schools are located until I passed them. I believe a happy compromise is to simply change the times of usage and everyone can be happy.