Letter: Challenging students requires taking them from comfort zones

With all due respect for all involved I must support Rod Watson’s commentary about a high school student who complained that reading John Steinbeck’s novel “Of Mice and Men” made her feel “uncomfortable.” Coddling any high school student by withholding frank and honest literature that requires serious thought and reflection is not in the best interest of high school students or society. I implore all Boards of Education not to censor students’ access to such literature and information. If a student’s parents will not cooperate and support the teacher’s reasonable choice of literature then they can choose another novel for their child to read with the same level of Lexile difficulty and provocation of thought. This endeavor would also include a report and presentation to her classmates on why their choice is comparable and why it is as important a piece of literature as the one chosen by the teacher.