Letter: Certain Williamsville officials utter absurdities in argument

Please let me be brief. As a direct result of the rise to power by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in Germany and the devastating consequences of World War II in Europe (1939-1945) it has been estimated that there were between 15 million and 20 million military and civilian European deaths. Including most notably the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

And now the absolute utter absurdity that I once thought could only come from former President Donald J. Trump and his Trumpete minions has to my surprise been bested; the Mayor of Williamsville and her cohorts have out Trumped Trump.

As reported in The Buffalo News, the analogy made by Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman would equate a state public health rule, which provided further guidance with regard to how those infected by Covid–19 should act to isolate and limit the risk of further spreading the highly contagious and deadly disease, with the annihilation of 20 million defenseless victims by authoritarian methods of extermination. This analogy is preposterous to the highest degree.

To measure the atrocities and genocide of pure evil with a public health policy that has already saved millions of lives worldwide represents an atrocious assault of humanity that has become the typical histrionics of Trump’s right-wing base which is obviously very much alive and well in Western New York.

From a more global perspective it further demonstrates a total disregard for the millions of lost souls during the Nazi regime when their lives are reduced to a bickering point of contention by a local politician with really a very minor role within a very small community of minimal significance to begin with.

Doug Miller

Albion