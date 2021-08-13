Letter: Certain professions should mandate vaccine

A lot of people have weighed in on the vaccines. Should we, shouldn’t we, my rights, your rights, etc.

Today I would like to weigh in about vaccines. My elderly mother (99) fell and had to go to rehab after her hospital stay. The rehab place that we chose was shut down that very day that she was taken there because one of the staff got Covid-19. I asked if that person had been vaccinated and was told no.

I was furious. I told them that there are certain jobs, like working in the medical field as one, that it should be mandatory that they get vaccinated or find another job. The woman at this center did not disagree with me. So I had to leave my mother in a strange new place without any family support because we can’t even visit her.

My question. What about my rights and my mother’s rights and all the people who work and live in this facility? Is it right that one person can hold a whole place hostage because he didn’t want to get the vaccine? I am sorry. This just isn’t right.

Lucille Wozniak

West Seneca