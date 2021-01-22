Letter: Certain observations help during tough times

These past few years have been one bumpy and disturbing ride and now, Jan. 6, a date that pretty much symbolizes Donald Trump’s time in office is considered one of the darkest days in history. It’s easy to retell that day in angry words. It’s justified.

Personally, the border wall missed its mark and should have been built around him and his enablers. But when someone called me the other day, clearly upset about what transpired that afternoon, what came to mind was, Good always beats out evil. It may take time, but it will. Focus on that.