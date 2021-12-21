Letter: Ceremony recalls duties of commander-in-chief

The piece about President Biden performing the Medal of Honor ceremony recalls a story about Harry Truman delivering the award aboard the Battleship Missouri following the end of World War II in August 1945. One of the recipients was sergeant Mike Colalillo of Minnesota who said: standing there as the president worked his way down the line I have never been so terrified in my life. Then he was in front of me and as he draped the medal around my neck he said: I would rather have this medal than be President of the United States.