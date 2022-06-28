Letter: Central Terminal project raises serious questions

The reputed storied history and memories of the Central Terminal are steeped in lack of success and sadness.

It was constructed on the eve of the Great Depression.

The location was not unanimously acclaimed from the start. It was built in a place not connected to the central business district. Grand Central Station in New York City and Penn Station were built in the center of New York City, contributed to robust growth, development and rise in values.

The former New York Central Terminal in Buffalo is not “central” in location and is not “central” for residential development, business and transportation plans for the Buffalo metropolitan area.

Buffalonians embarked to World War II from the Central Terminal. Not all had a return ticket, making the ultimate sacrifice for freedom in Europe or in the Pacific.

The terminal suffered from a “terminal” malaise, because it became functionally obsolete, too expensive to maintain and train traffic declined precipitously.

Without massive demographic growth, what exactly is going to happen around this enormous project? Who will live there? Shop there? Why not build newer housing, affordable apartments and revive commercial areas on the East Side where there is a need now, and support of private and public projects will bring near and long term benefits?

At best, and using kind words, the Central Terminal renewal project is “misguided” and “wasteful.”

David Schiller

Williamsville