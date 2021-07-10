 Skip to main content
Letter: Celebration of freedom should serve as a reminder
A dear neighbor, in her late 80s, who experienced Nazi air raids, invasion and atrocities at her childhood home near Amsterdam had mixed emotions during the recent fireworks event. The sights and sounds, while stirring her pride as a U.S. citizen, brought back bad memories of anti-aircraft bullet trails, flaming German planes crashing in the family farm pasture, soldiers pillaging food and meat then conscripting her father to provide additional goods. The colorful spectacle should remind us all to remember the cost of freedom and never allow what we enjoy to be overthrown.

Kenneth Rhodes

Amherst

