Letter: Celebrating Christmas at the Darwin Martin House
Letter: Celebrating Christmas at the Darwin Martin House

Recently my wife and I attended the annual “Christmas Tree Lighting” at the Frank Lloyd Wright Darwin Martin House in North Buffalo. Yes, I am aware that this is one of many such events held during the holiday season but to Ginny and me, this was something much more special.

Strolling through the beautifully lit and decorated grounds, I could not help but notice the excitement and joy of those hundreds of people in attendance. Even though all the proper protocols were being observed, including the wearing of masks, you could sense that those attending were caught up in the holiday spirit. From the children caroling, the dog dressed in Santa Claus attire, the hot chocolate (which always seems to taste better in the crisp outdoors) and the lighting of the tree, this was truly a heartfelt experience.

In these days of uncertainty and confusion, the holiday season can still bring us “comfort and joy.”

Jim Williams

Buffalo

