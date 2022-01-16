 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Celebrate the grain elevator by thinking outside the box
Letter: Celebrate the grain elevator by thinking outside the box

Once again Buffalo is about to let a priceless museum piece fall to the wrecking ball.

Why don’t we give a free hand to the preservationists, developers and union leaders who want to make it a monument to Buffalo’s heritage?

It worked on Chippewa Street; it worked at the Darwin Martin House. Canalside deserves this amazing addition to its portfolio. I think even Archer Daniels Midland would benefit from this attraction in ways we can’t predict yet.

I have an idea: After shoring up the remaining three brick walls by gluing reinforcing panels on the inside, followed by steel frame bracing, let’s fill in the missing section with glass block.

Lit from the inside, with the bins polished and gleaming, this would be a fantastic sight from across the street at the Buffalo RiverWorks, from the Cobblestone District, and from the Skyway (if we see fit to keep that in some form).

Let’s do something dramatic, historic and respectful of our great history, and preserve this structure.

David Kunkel

Buffalo

